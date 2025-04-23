Russians attack Ukraine with 134 UAVs overnight: 67 drones downed, 47 go off radar
Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 134 strike UAVs and decoy drones of other types on the night of 22–23 April. Ukrainian air defence forces shot down 67 Shahed drones.
Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram
Quote: "As of 09:30, 67 Shahed-type attack UAVs (as well as drones of other types) have been confirmed destroyed over the east, north, south and central parts of the country. A total of 47 enemy decoy drones have disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects)."
Details: The Russian attack targeted Kharkiv, Poltava, Donetsk, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.
The air attack was repelled by Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems and mobile fire groups from Ukraine’s defence forces.
