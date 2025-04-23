All Sections
Ukrainian delegation opens London visit by meeting UK ministers

Khrystyna Bondarieva Wednesday, 23 April 2025, 13:10
Photo: Sybiha on X (Twitter)

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has reported that a visit of the Ukrainian delegation to London has commenced with a meeting with UK Defence Secretary John Healey and Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha confirmed that he had arrived in London alongside Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, and Defence Minister Rustem Umierov to work towards a "fair and lasting peace for Ukraine and all of Europe".

"Our first meeting in London is between ministers of foreign affairs and defence together with Rustem Umierov, David Lammy and John Healey," Sybiha tweeted, posting a photo with the UK officials.

He thanked the UK for its leadership and support, noting that he would discuss strengthening Ukraine and ensuring long-term peace and security with UK officials.

Background: 

  • The UK, together with France, leads the coalition of the willing, which is working on a format to guarantee Ukraine's security in the event of an end to hostilities with Russia.
  • It was expected that negotiations for a peaceful settlement would take place in London on 23 April at the level of the foreign ministers of five states.
  • However, the UK Foreign Office later announced that the ministerial talks had been postponed and meetings would now be held at the level of senior officials.
  • In particular, France and Germany will be represented by diplomatic advisers to the leaders of these countries.
  • Earlier reports indicated that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio would not attend the talks. Instead, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, is expected to participate.

Andrii Sybiha
Ukraine's Foreign Minister says Ukraine wants to see Russians cease fire on all fronts
Ukraine's foreign minister and EU top diplomat discuss peace talks involving US in Paris
Ukrainian delegation meets with coalition of the willing in Paris – photo
