Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has commented on media reports that Vladimir Putin had proposed to the United States to stop the invasion of Ukraine along the current front line.

Source: RIA Novosti, Kommersant, Vy slushali maiak (You Listened to the Lighthouse) propagandists

Details: Peskov was asked, in particular, whether Russia is ready to "freeze" the war along the front line and whether it is ready to keep parts of the occupied territories of Ukraine without full control of the oblasts it has appropriated.

Quote from Peskov: "Look, there are a lot of different fabrications in the media. You understand that any drafts of various regulatory options cannot be made public. In fact, as soon as they become public, they lose their effectiveness. Therefore, the work is being done in a discrete mode. And it should be done in silence."

Background: Earlier, the Financial Times reported, citing three informed sources, that Putin had offered the US to stop the invasion of Ukraine along the current front line. The FT sources said that Putin told US President’s Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff last week that Russia could give up "claims" to the unoccupied parts of four oblasts of Ukraine.

"The proposal is the first formal indication Putin has given since the war’s early months three years ago that Russia could step back from its maximalist demands to end the invasion," the newspaper said.

