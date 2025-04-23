All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Kremlin on Putin's "proposal" to freeze front line: Negotiations "need silence"

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 23 April 2025, 13:10
Kremlin on Putin's proposal to freeze front line: Negotiations need silence
Dmitry Peskov. Stock photo: Getty Images

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has commented on media reports that Vladimir Putin had proposed to the United States to stop the invasion of Ukraine along the current front line.

Source: RIA Novosti, Kommersant, Vy slushali maiak (You Listened to the Lighthouse) propagandists

Details: Peskov was asked, in particular, whether Russia is ready to "freeze" the war along the front line and whether it is ready to keep parts of the occupied territories of Ukraine without full control of the oblasts it has appropriated.

Advertisement:

Quote from Peskov: "Look, there are a lot of different fabrications in the media. You understand that any drafts of various regulatory options cannot be made public. In fact, as soon as they become public, they lose their effectiveness. Therefore, the work is being done in a discrete mode. And it should be done in silence."

Background: Earlier, the Financial Times reported, citing three informed sources, that Putin had offered the US to stop the invasion of Ukraine along the current front line. The FT sources said that Putin told US President’s Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff last week that Russia could give up "claims" to the unoccupied parts of four oblasts of Ukraine.

"The proposal is the first formal indication Putin has given since the war’s early months three years ago that Russia could step back from its maximalist demands to end the invasion," the newspaper said.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Trump on peace talks: We have a deadline
Cause of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna's death has not yet been established due to body condition, Prosecutor General's Office says
Russian attack on Kyiv: death toll rises to 12 – photo
Two children of Kyiv doctor among people killed in Russian attack on Kyiv
Exhumation of remains of Poles killed in 1945 begins in Ukraine's Ternopil Oblast
Zelenskyy shortens South Africa visit as Russia's deadly attacks continue – video
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Vance suggests Ukraine and Russia may exchange territories as part of peace deal
Reuters: EU considers options to ban new Russian gas contracts
London peace talks at ministerial level postponed, UK says
RECENT NEWS
20:14
Trump on peace talks: We have a deadline
20:07
UK to buy New Zealand-made SYOS Aerospace drones for Ukraine in US$40m deal – photos
19:51
Women no longer go out to work, fearing rape by Wagner mercenaries: how Russia is colonising Africa
19:10
US to present demands to Russia as part of its "peace proposals" – Bloomberg
18:42
Cause of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna's death has not yet been established due to body condition, Prosecutor General's Office says
18:34
EU to unveil roadmap to phase out Russian energy imports
18:17
Su-30SM fighter jet destroyed in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don, reports Ukraine's intelligence – video
18:14
FT: NATO chief will urge US not to force Ukraine into unfavourable peace deal
18:06
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence exposes Russians who took almost 360,000 archive documents from Kherson
18:05
Now is not the time to discuss Crimea's status, says Macron
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: