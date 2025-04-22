All Sections
Putin proposes to US to freeze line of contact in Ukraine – FT

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 22 April 2025, 20:58
Putin proposes to US to freeze line of contact in Ukraine – FT
Putin. Photo: Getty Images

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has proposed to the United States that Russia halts the invasion of Ukraine along the current line of contact.

Source: Financial Times, citing three informed sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the FT’s sources, last week Putin told Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for the Middle East, that Russia could renounce its "claims" to the non-occupied parts of four Ukrainian oblasts.

"The proposal is the first formal indication Putin has given since the war’s early months three years ago that Russia could step back from its maximalist demands to end the invasion," the newspaper said.

Putin's words led the US to propose a "possible settlement" plan, some details of which were leaked to the Internet.

Meanwhile, European officials who spoke to the FT fear that Putin is likely to use the apparent concession towards the US to persuade Trump to accept other Russian demands and impose them on Ukraine, including the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and a ban on joining NATO.

"There is a lot of pressure on Kyiv right now to give up on things so Trump can claim victory," one of the FT’s sources said.

Updated: Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov commented on the article by FT to the Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti. He said that "much fake news is being published now, including by reputable media outlets, so only the primary sources should be listened to."

Background: 

  • The Washington Post had reported that the United States would present a proposal recognising Russia's annexation of Crimea and freezing the zone of combat as part of a peace agreement during talks in London on 23 April aimed at discussing steps to bring about a ceasefire in the Russo-Ukrainian war.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Kyiv had not officially received any such proposals.
  • On 21 April, Trump stated that he would provide details of his proposed "peace plan" regarding the war in Ukraine this week.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

