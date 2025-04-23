Ukrainian troops capture Senegalese mercenary fighting for Russia in Donetsk Oblast – video

An African mercenary fighting for Russian forces has been captured by Ukrainian soldiers from the 49th Separate Assault Battalion Carpathian Sich on the Toretsk front in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: a video posted by the 49th Battalion on Facebook

Details: The video shows a Senegalese national who says he has studied in Russia for two years. Ukrainian troops noted that he intended to emigrate to Germany but was told he needed to first go to the front line to earn money, after which he could continue his journey. Moreover, he was led to believe that Ukraine was a stepping stone on the way to Europe.

Advertisement:

During an examination, the Senegalese man was found to have minor injuries. He was provided with medical assistance and transferred to be evacuated from the war zone.

The prisoner was also found to be in possession of Russian bank cards.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!