Drones target Shahed UAV factory in Russia's Tatarstan – videos

Drones have attacked a Shahed (Geran-2) drone manufacturing facility located in Yelabuga, within the Alabuga special economic zone in Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan.

Source: Nastoyashcheye Vremya (Current Time TV), Russian-language television channel; Telegram channels Sirena, Mash, Astra Telegram channels; Yelabuga mayor on Telegram

Details: Russian air defence reportedly shot down at least four UAVs over the city.

The mayor of the city, Rustem Nuriev, and the Russian Defence Ministry said that one drone was shot down and that there were no casualties or injuries.

The Russian Ministry of Defence also reported that "an unmanned aerial vehicle of the aircraft type was destroyed by air defence systems over the territory of the Yelabuga district". No damage was recorded.

The airports of Kazan and Nizhnekamsk had to suspend their operations due to the threat of drone attacks. The restrictions have now been lifted.

As Sirena reminds, the Alabuga special economic zone is located in Tatarstan, 10 kilometres from Yelabuga. Previously, Alabuga was attacked in April 2024. It was the first time that Ukrainian drones had ever flown more than 1,200 kilometres to a target.

Background: The Wall Street Journal reports that the plant in Russia's Alabuga special economic zone in Tatarstan, which was attacked by Ukrainian drones in early April 2024, is supposed to produce 6,000 Shaheds annually.

