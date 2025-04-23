Polish foreign minister and his US counterpart discuss Ukraine talks and pressure on Russia

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has held a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during which they discussed, among other topics, the current state of peace talks concerning Russia's war against Ukraine.

Source: Poland's Foreign Ministry in a statement, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Polish Foreign Ministry stated that Rubio and Sikorski discussed the status of peace talks on Ukraine and possible scenarios for how the situation might unfold.

They also touched upon possible pressure on Russia.

The parties also tackled the situation on Poland's border with Belarus.

Background:

Rubio himself has previously indicated that Washington has made sufficient efforts to achieve a peaceful settlement between Ukraine and Russia.

Earlier, Rubio announced that the United States is prepared to abandon its efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine if no progress is made in the coming days.

US President Donald Trump confirmed he might also walk away from attempts to broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia, though he did not specify the conditions under which this would occur.

