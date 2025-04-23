All Sections
UK foreign secretary calls Ukraine-focused meeting in London "valuable"

Iryna KutielievaWednesday, 23 April 2025, 20:11
UK foreign secretary calls Ukraine-focused meeting in London valuable
David Lammy (the second on the left) during a meeting in London. Photo: Lammy on X (Twitter)

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy has described the meeting in London with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Defence Minister Rustem Umierov as "valuable".

Source: Lammy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Lammy said that the meeting took place "at this critical moment for our security".

Quote: "We are working at pace with US, Ukraine and European allies to end the war and secure a just and lasting peace, with senior official talks in London today."

Background:

  • Talks had been expected to take place in London on 23 April between the foreign ministers of Ukraine, the US, France, Germany and the UK.
  • However, the UK Foreign Office later announced that the ministerial talks had been postponed and meetings would now be held at senior official level.
  • The Ukrainian delegation at the meeting included Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Defence Minister Rustem Umierov and Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office. On the British side, the meeting was attended by Jonathan Powell, the prime minister’s national security advisor. France was represented by Emmanuel Bonne, President Macron’s diplomatic adviser, and Germany by Jens Plötner, the chancellor’s adviser on foreign and security policy.
  • Yermak stated that during the meeting, the teams continued a deep dialogue aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

