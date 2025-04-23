All Sections
Russian strike on bus in Marhanets: number of casualties rises to 54

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 23 April 2025, 20:29
The bus that was attacked by a Russian drone. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The number of people injured in the Russian kamikaze drone attack on a bus in the city of Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, has risen to 54, while nine people were killed.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The updated data indicates that 54 people were injured in Marhanets. 

Thirty-one people are still in hospital. The rest are treated on an outpatient basis."

Details: Three days of mourning have been declared in Marhanets.

Background: On the morning of 23 April, Russia struck a bus carrying employees of a company with a kamikaze drone.

Dnipropetrovsk OblastattackcasualtiesRusso-Ukrainian war
