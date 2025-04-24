All Sections
Fires break out in nine Ukrainian oblasts due to Russian attack, firefighter injured in double-tap strike

Iryna BalachukThursday, 24 April 2025, 08:22
Fires break out in nine Ukrainian oblasts due to Russian attack, firefighter injured in double-tap strike
The scene of the attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Firefighters extinguished around 40 fires in nine Ukrainian oblasts that had broken out as a result of Russian large-scale combined missile and drone attacks on the night of 23-24 April. A firefighter has been injured in a double-tap strike on Zhytomyr Oblast.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "Last night, firefighters from the State Emergency Service extinguished around 40 fires in nine oblasts of the country. The city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, Zhytomyr Oblast, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, Poltava Oblast, Khmelnytskyi Oblast, Sumy Oblast and Zaporizhzhia Oblast came under a large-scale combined attack from Russia.

Kyiv suffered the most: emergency workers were operating at 13 locations... As of 07:30, nine fatalities have been confirmed in Kyiv as a result of the Russian strike. Over 70 people suffered various injuries."

Details: Klymenko said rescue operations had continued throughout the night under threat of further attack.

"The enemy launched a double-tap strike on a State Emergency Service unit that had arrived to extinguish a fire in Zhytomyr Oblast. A 39-year-old firefighter was injured," he concluded.

Background:

  • Ukraine came under a large-scale combined Russian attack on the night of 23-24 April. Air defence systems were responding.
  • As of 06:00, 9 people had been killed and 63 injured in the city of Kyiv, including 6 children and a pregnant woman. Hits on civilian infrastructure had also been recorded. By morning, the sounds of phones ringing were heard from under the rubble of a building destroyed by the Russians in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. The search and rescue operation is ongoing. Two children are among those being searched for.
  • Two people were injured and several five-storey residential buildings, as well as shops, warehouses, a public transport stop and cars were damaged in a combined Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast. 
  • A train driver in Kyiv and a conductor in Zhytomyr were injured in a Russian combined attack on the night of 23-24 April. In addition, service tracks and office and maintenance buildings were damaged in the city of Kyiv and in Kharkiv Oblast due to the attack.

missile strikedronesfire
