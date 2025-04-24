All Sections
Zelenskyy shortens South Africa visit as Russia's deadly attacks continue – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 24 April 2025, 10:39
Zelenskyy shortens South Africa visit as Russia's deadly attacks continue – video
Ukrainian rescue workers helping their wounded colleague. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has cut short his visit to South Africa and is returning to Ukraine following a large-scale Russian attack that caused numerous casualties. He has also directed Ukraine's Defence Minister, Rustem Umierov, to remind Western allies of Kyiv's request for air defence systems.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media

Quote: "It has been 44 days since Ukraine agreed to a full ceasefire and a halt to strikes. This was a proposal from the United States. And it has been 44 days of Russia continuing to kill our people and evading tough pressure and accountability for its actions."

Details: The Ukrainian leader emphasised the importance of the world seeing and understanding the true scale of the situation. Russian forces launched approximately 70 missiles, including ballistic ones, and 150 drones on Ukraine last night.

Ukrainian towns and cities have suffered extensive damage. Search and rescue operations are underway as rubble from buildings is cleared.

As of 10:00, over 80 people have been reported injured across Ukraine.

Zelenskyy added that he has instructed Defence Minister Umierov to urgently contact international partners regarding Ukraine's requests for enhanced air defence.

Quote: "Today, I will brief President Ramaphosa of South Africa, who currently holds the G20 Presidency, on the situation and our need to intensify global diplomatic efforts. The strikes must be stopped immediately and unconditionally. We also count on support in humanitarian matters – in the return of our prisoners and Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. I am cancelling part of the programme for this visit and will return to Ukraine immediately after the meeting with the President of South Africa."

Previously: On the night of 23-24 April, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia launched 215 missiles and drones of various types on Ukraine, with Kyiv being the primary target, where an entire block was damaged. Ukrainian air defence units successfully shot down 112 Russian aerial targets, with F-16 and Mirage fighter jets playing an active role in repelling the attack.

