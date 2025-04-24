All Sections
Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast kill two adults and 13-year-old girl – photos

Iryna BalachukThursday, 24 April 2025, 11:55
Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast kill two adults and 13-year-old girl – photos
Rescue workers dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Two adults and a child have been killed and three more people injured in Russian attacks on the cities of Kostiantynivka and Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "Kostiantynivka: two people had been killed in an enemy attack, including a 13-year-old girl whose body was found under the rubble by rescue workers. Two more people were injured. A house and a summer kitchen were destroyed. Twenty-six houses and three cars were damaged."

Firefighters extinguishing a fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: In Sloviansk, a fire broke out in a house due to a Russian attack – one person was killed and another injured. Seventeen houses were damaged.

 
Firefighters extinguishing a fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The State Emergency Service noted that rescue workers continue dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack despite the threat of repeat strikes.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

