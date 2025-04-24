Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast kill two adults and 13-year-old girl – photos
Two adults and a child have been killed and three more people injured in Russian attacks on the cities of Kostiantynivka and Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram
Quote: "Kostiantynivka: two people had been killed in an enemy attack, including a 13-year-old girl whose body was found under the rubble by rescue workers. Two more people were injured. A house and a summer kitchen were destroyed. Twenty-six houses and three cars were damaged."
Details: In Sloviansk, a fire broke out in a house due to a Russian attack – one person was killed and another injured. Seventeen houses were damaged.
The State Emergency Service noted that rescue workers continue dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack despite the threat of repeat strikes.
