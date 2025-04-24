All Sections
Kremlin claims sending peacekeepers to Ukraine will lead to World War III

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 24 April 2025, 13:39
Kremlin claims sending peacekeepers to Ukraine will lead to World War III
Dmitry Peskov. Stock photo: Getty Images

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has stated that the deployment of Western peacekeeping forces on Ukrainian territory is "absolutely unacceptable" to Russia, as he believes that it poses a threat to global security.

Source: Radio Mayak citing Peskov; Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of the Russian Security Council, in an interview with Kremlin-aligned news agency TASS

Quote from Peskov: "As for the discussion about the placement of so-called military contingents on Ukrainian territory – yes, this is absolutely unacceptable for us. This poses a critical danger to the entire European and global security."

Details: Peskov made his statement amid comments from Sergei Shoigu, Russia's former Defence Minister and now Secretary of the Security Council.

In an interview with TASS, Shoigu stated that the deployment of peacekeepers onto "historically Russian territories" could lead to a direct clash between Russia and NATO, as well as to World War III.

Quote from Shoigu: "Rational politicians in Europe understand that implementing such a scenario could lead to a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia and, subsequently, to World War III."

Details: Additionally, Shoigu claimed that Western countries were supposedly preparing for war against Russia.

"An open campaign is unfolding in Europe to prepare for a military conflict with the Russian Federation. At various levels, the possible timelines for such a confrontation are being discussed – from three to five years. By 2030, European politicians and military personnel want to be ready to fight us," he said in the interview with TASS.

Background:

  • On 14 April, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced that the European Union is considering sending military advisors to Ukraine to assist in training Ukrainian forces.
  • Earlier, it was reported that the UK is considering the possibility of deploying troops to Ukraine with the primary goal of assisting in the training and rebuilding of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to deter future Russian offensives.
  • The France and UK-led coalition of the willing also stated it is working on a plan to send a mission to Ukraine to ensure a future ceasefire.

