Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready for talks with Russia after full ceasefire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the first step towards negotiations on a peaceful settlement of the war must be a full and unconditional ceasefire, which Russia is currently not prepared to accept.

Source: Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on 24 April

Quote: "This is step number one. And when we talk about compromises… the ones you are asking about. I believe we were attacked, our territory was occupied, tens of thousands of people were killed and many children and adults were buried alive. And the fact that Ukraine is ready to sit at the negotiating table after a full ceasefire – with the terrorists who orchestrated all this on our land – is a major compromise."

Details: Zelenkskyy stressed that Ukraine is more interested than anyone in ending the war. That is why all peace initiatives are important and can be considered. However, they must all begin with a complete and unconditional ceasefire.

"Everyone agrees to this, except for the Russian Federation," Zelenskyy added.

The second red line, according to Zelenskyy, is to bring back abducted Ukrainian children. In addition to that – an all-for-all prisoner exchange.

Zelenskyy also expressed hope that the United States might exert greater pressure on Russia to finally achieve a complete ceasefire.

The head of state emphasised that without a ceasefire, there is no point in discussing any red lines. Otherwise, it would mean being drawn into a prolonged war that could last for a very long time.

Regarding the recent meeting in London between representatives of Ukraine, European partners, and the United States, Zelenskyy noted that it had been constructive.

"Points have appeared on paper. After the proposal from the United States, another document emerged. And I believe that this document is now on President Trump's desk. Anything that contradicts our values or our Constitution cannot be part of any agreements," the president stressed.

