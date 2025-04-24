All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready for talks with Russia after full ceasefire

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 24 April 2025, 14:45
Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready for talks with Russia after full ceasefire
Zelenskyy at a press conference in South Africa. Photo: Screenshot

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the first step towards negotiations on a peaceful settlement of the war must be a full and unconditional ceasefire, which Russia is currently not prepared to accept.

Source: Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on 24 April

Quote: "This is step number one. And when we talk about compromises… the ones you are asking about. I believe we were attacked, our territory was occupied, tens of thousands of people were killed and many children and adults were buried alive. And the fact that Ukraine is ready to sit at the negotiating table after a full ceasefire – with the terrorists who orchestrated all this on our land – is a major compromise."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenkskyy stressed that Ukraine is more interested than anyone in ending the war. That is why all peace initiatives are important and can be considered. However, they must all begin with a complete and unconditional ceasefire.

"Everyone agrees to this, except for the Russian Federation," Zelenskyy added.

The second red line, according to Zelenskyy, is to bring back abducted Ukrainian children. In addition to that – an all-for-all prisoner exchange.

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy also expressed hope that the United States might exert greater pressure on Russia to finally achieve a complete ceasefire.

The head of state emphasised that without a ceasefire, there is no point in discussing any red lines. Otherwise, it would mean being drawn into a prolonged war that could last for a very long time.

Regarding the recent meeting in London between representatives of Ukraine, European partners, and the United States, Zelenskyy noted that it had been constructive.

"Points have appeared on paper. After the proposal from the United States, another document emerged. And I believe that this document is now on President Trump's desk. Anything that contradicts our values or our Constitution cannot be part of any agreements," the president stressed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

negotiationsZelenskyywar
Advertisement:
Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing 2 adults and child and injuring 14 people – photos
Russia is ready for deal with US on Ukraine, but some elements "need to be fine-tuned" – Russian foreign ministe
Zelenskyy: Spat in White House in February did not help either Ukraine or US
Trump on peace talks: We have a deadline
Forensics still verifying identity and establishing cause of death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna after recieving her body
Russian attack on Kyiv: death toll rises to 12 – photo
All News
negotiations
Trump: Russia and Ukraine "want peace" and must "come to negotiating table"
Ukrainian officials reveal details of meeting with Trump's Special Envoy Kellogg in London – photos
UK foreign secretary calls Ukraine-focused meeting in London "valuable"
RECENT NEWS
12:34
Car explodes near Moscow: Russian Defence Ministry general killed, Russian media report – photos, videos
12:24
NATO Secretary General's 2024 report makes no mention of Ukraine's future membership
12:11
Boris Johnson slams Trump's peace plan: "Ukraine gets nothing"
11:55
Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing 2 adults and child and injuring 14 people – photos
11:40
The Telegraph reveals new draft document on peace talks with Russia
11:30
Russian media report Trump envoy Witkoff has arrived in Moscow
11:19
"Every life matters": Ukrainian emergency workers rescue animals from rubble in Kyiv – video
10:48
US allies concerned about Trump's "peace plan" with territorial concessions to Russia – CNN
10:31
Russia warns its citizens against travelling to Moldova
09:50
Russians drop bomb on house in Donetsk Oblast, killing father and son – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: