Zelenskyy gives South African president list of 400 children abducted from occupied territories by Russia

On 24 April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented South African President Cyril Ramaphosa with a list of 400 Ukrainian children abducted by Russia from the temporarily occupied territories.

Source: Zelenskyy at a joint press conference with Ramaphosa on 24 April

Quote: "Children are in Russia against their will. Sadly, we have this terrible problem because of the war. The Russians have abducted tens of thousands of children in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

We have to bring them all back. Just like the thousands of prisoners, soldiers and civilians, who have been held in Russian prisons for years in inhumane conditions. South Africa is a co-leader in the coalition for the recovery of Ukrainian children. I very much hope that President Ramaphosa will help us get them back."

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has cut short his visit to South Africa and is returning to Ukraine following a large-scale Russian attack that caused numerous casualties. He has also directed Ukraine's Defence Minister, Rustem Umierov, to remind Western allies of Kyiv's request for air defence systems.

