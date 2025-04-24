All Sections
Su-30SM fighter jet destroyed in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don, reports Ukraine's intelligence – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 24 April 2025, 18:17
Su-30SM fighter jet destroyed in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don, reports Ukraine's intelligence – video
Su-30SM fighter jet. Stock photo: TASS

A Russian Su-30SM multirole fighter jet with tail number 35 has caught fire and burnt out at the Rostov-on-Don Central airfield.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: The estimated cost of the destroyed aircraft is US$50 million.

Quote: "The scale of forces ready to resist the Kremlin and carry out acts of demilitarisation against the aggressor state is growing!

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reminds everyone – every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people will be justly punished."

