Su-30SM fighter jet destroyed in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don, reports Ukraine's intelligence – video
Thursday, 24 April 2025, 18:17
A Russian Su-30SM multirole fighter jet with tail number 35 has caught fire and burnt out at the Rostov-on-Don Central airfield.
Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)
Details: The estimated cost of the destroyed aircraft is US$50 million.
Quote: "The scale of forces ready to resist the Kremlin and carry out acts of demilitarisation against the aggressor state is growing!
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reminds everyone – every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people will be justly punished."
