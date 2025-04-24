Zelenskyy: Spat in White House in February did not help either Ukraine or US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that his team's meeting with Donald Trump at the White House in late February did not go as he would have liked and did not help either the United States or Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with conservative podcaster Ben Shapiro

Details: Zelenskyy noted that after the dispute in the Oval Office, representatives of Ukraine and the United States "had plenty of meetings – well, not enough meetings to put an end to this war but still there were positive meetings".

Advertisement:

"Our team has started to work together with the United States, and I can see some positive things about this," he stressed.

Recalling his quarrel with Trump and US Vice President JD Vance, Zelenskyy said that he "kept saying that we needed this meeting".

"We [Ukraine and the US – ed.] had to talk over a variety of elements. We had different meetings – fruitful and more philosophic meetings, I would say, on different stages of our life. And the meeting with President Trump, as well," Zelenskyy said.

Advertisement:

"So I think that the meeting in the Oval Office did not help Ukraine, it did not help the United States," he added.

As Zelenskyy said, Ukraine and the US should show "a path towards the end of this war".

"We count on the strategic partnership and we always respected the people of the United States and the choice of the United States, and the support coming from the United States. And that is why I think that we will have more fruitful meetings with President Trump," Zelenskyy stressed.

Background:

On 28 February, Zelenskyy left the White House early after a quarrel with Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Earlier, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that after the quarrel in the Oval Office, the UK side was pressured by the White House to criticise Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!