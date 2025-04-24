Trump: Russia has made "pretty big concession" by stopping taking whole of Ukraine

US President Donald Trump believes that Russia has made a "pretty big concession" regarding a peaceful settlement, in particular allegedly "stopping taking the whole country".

Source: Trump to journalists at the White House on 24 April after a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump emphasised that he is "putting a lot of pressure" on both Ukraine and Russia to get them to agree to the American side's peace proposals.

Advertisement:

When a journalist asked what specific concessions Russia had made to "to the point where you're closer to peace", Trump replied that "Stopping the war. Stopping taking the whole country".

"Pretty big concession," he said.

Background:

Advertisement:

Earlier, Trump stated that he was "not happy" with Russian missile strikes on Kyiv, which claimed the lives of at least 12 people, and addressed the Kremlin's leader: "Vladimir, STOP!"

Bloomberg reported that the US would also demand that Russia recognise Ukraine's right to maintain its own armed forces and defence industry as part of a broader peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!