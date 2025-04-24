All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump: Russia has made "pretty big concession" by stopping taking whole of Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 24 April 2025, 22:43
Trump: Russia has made pretty big concession by stopping taking whole of Ukraine
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump believes that Russia has made a "pretty big concession" regarding a peaceful settlement, in particular allegedly "stopping taking the whole country".

Source: Trump to journalists at the White House on 24 April after a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump emphasised that he is "putting a lot of pressure" on both Ukraine and Russia to get them to agree to the American side's peace proposals.

Advertisement:

When a journalist asked what specific concessions Russia had made to "to the point where you're closer to peace", Trump replied that "Stopping the war. Stopping taking the whole country".

"Pretty big concession," he said.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Earlier, Trump stated that he was "not happy" with Russian missile strikes on Kyiv, which claimed the lives of at least 12 people, and addressed the Kremlin's leader: "Vladimir, STOP!"
  • Bloomberg reported that the US would also demand that Russia recognise Ukraine's right to maintain its own armed forces and defence industry as part of a broader peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing 2 adults and child and injuring 14 people – photos
Russia is ready for deal with US on Ukraine, but some elements "need to be fine-tuned" – Russian foreign ministe
Zelenskyy: Spat in White House in February did not help either Ukraine or US
Trump on peace talks: We have a deadline
Forensics still verifying identity and establishing cause of death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna after recieving her body
Russian attack on Kyiv: death toll rises to 12 – photo
All News
Trump
Trump on peace talks: We have a deadline
Zelenskyy: Trump's desk holds strategy for Ukraine's territories, agreed upon in London
Trump reacts to latest Russian strike on Kyiv: "Vladimir, STOP!"
RECENT NEWS
13:42
Ukraine hands over list of Russia's violations of energy truce to US
13:39
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry comments on planned Serbian military presence at Victory Day parade in Moscow
13:16
Ukrainian defenders crush Russian ATV assault attempt on Kupiansk front – video
12:34
updatedCar explodes near Moscow: Russian Defence Ministry general killed, Russian media report – photos, videos
12:33
Situation unstable: IAEA says shots were heard at Zaporizhzhia power plant
12:24
NATO Secretary General's 2024 report makes no mention of Ukraine's future membership
12:11
Boris Johnson slams Trump's peace plan: "Ukraine gets nothing"
11:55
Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing 2 adults and child and injuring 14 people – photos
11:40
The Telegraph reveals new draft document on peace talks with Russia
11:30
Russian media report Trump envoy Witkoff has arrived in Moscow
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: