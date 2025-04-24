US to present demands to Russia as part of its "peace proposals" – Bloomberg

The United States intends to demand that Russia recognise Ukraine's right to maintain its own armed forces and defence industry as part of a broader peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv.

Source: Bloomberg with reference to sources familiar with the matter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The sources revealed that US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will raise the issue of Ukraine’s Armed Forces and defence industry during his meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Advertisement:

The agency emphasises that agreeing to properly equipped and staffed Ukrainian military forces, as demanded by Ukraine and its European allies, would require Putin to abandon one of the key goals of his full-scale invasion – the demilitarisation of Ukraine.

The sources also state that the United States wants Russia to return control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to Ukraine.

Under the Trump administration’s plan, the plant would then be transferred to US oversight to provide electricity to cities under both Ukrainian control and Russian occupation, according to the sources.

Advertisement:

Washington is also seeking to secure Ukraine’s access across the Dnipro River and to return to Kyiv's control the territories in Kharkiv Oblast currently occupied by Russia.

The US National Security Council, the State Department and Witkoff’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

Background:

The Trump administration is reported to have presented Ukraine with a one-page document, described as a "final proposal" for a peace settlement, in Paris last week. Among other provisions, the US is reportedly prepared to recognise Russia's control over Ukrainian Crimea and ease sanctions against Moscow.

Zelenskyy reaffirmed that Ukraine does not recognise Russia's occupation of Crimea, which remains internationally recognised as Ukrainian territory.

The FT says some European officials are concerned that differences over Trump’s unilateral peace proposal – which includes US recognition of Crimea as part of Russia – could undermine transatlantic security and even derail the NATO summit scheduled for late June.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!