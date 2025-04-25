UK PM hopes for ceasefire in Ukraine to be declared by summer – The Telegraph

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed hope that a ceasefire in Ukraine could be declared by the summer.

Source: Starmer in an interview with The Telegraph

Quote: "We are at an intense stage in the negotiations.

In the end, I’m always mindful of the fact that it is Ukraine that must decide on those issues – it’s not for other people to decide on behalf of Ukraine. It is for Ukraine to decide. And Russia must come to the table for that unconditional ceasefire."

Details: The Telegraph stated that Starmer had also expressed hope that a ceasefire could be declared by the summer.

He reiterated his call for US security guarantees for UK and other Western forces to be deployed to Ukraine to monitor the peace.

The Telegraph added that Starmer insists Ukraine should have the right to determine the terms of any peace agreement with Russia.

Starmer also refused to support US plans to recognise Crimea as Russian as reported by Axios, and demanded that Moscow agree to an unconditional ceasefire.

Quote: "It’s got to be a ceasefire that is on terms that all parties can accept, including Ukraine, and it’s got to be a lasting ceasefire.

What I don’t want to see is a ceasefire that is temporary, because I am as convinced as I can be that that will simply leave Russia with the capability and wherewithal to come again at some future time. They’ve done it before, I’ve no doubt that they will do it again."

Background: On the morning of 24 April, the UK announced a new package of 150 sanctions against Russia.

