Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing 2 adults and child and injuring 14 people – photos

Fire in a high-rise building in the city of Pavlohrad caused by the Russian attack. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones on the night of 24-25 April, causing fires in several settlements. Three people have been killed and 14 others injured in Pavlohrad.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Mykola Lukashuk, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council; State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "The aggressor once again launched a large-scale drone attack on the oblast… Fires broke out on premises belonging to industrial facilities in the Synelnykove and Samar districts as a result of the attack. Several fires also broke out in Pavlohrad, including in a high-rise building."

Update: Later, Lysak reported that a 76-year-old woman had been killed and eight more people injured in Pavlohrad, according to early reports. One person is in a critical condition. After that, he added that the death toll had risen to three, including a child. Lukashuk specified that a 15-year-old teen girl had been killed.

The aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: Lysak on Telegram

"Six people have been hospitalised. One patient is in a serious condition, the rest are in a moderate condition. Two more people were provided with medical treatment on the spot. Among them is a 15-year-old girl," Lysak reported.

At 11:26 it was reported the number of those who sustained injuries in Pavlohrad had risen to 14, including 3 children. In addition to teenagers aged 15 and 17, a 6-year-old boy was injured.

Lysak said that five people remain in hospital, three of them in serious condition, including a 36-year-old woman.

"Combustion products have poisoned many patients. There are also head injuries, fractures, and lacerations. Everyone is provided with the necessary medical care," Lysak said.

The aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: Lysak on Telegram

He also reported that in addition to the five-storey residential building, infrastructure in the city has been damaged, part of a social facility has been destroyed and several vehicles have burned out. All fires have been extinguished.

The aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Lukashuk added that there are currently power outages in Pavlohrad. Power engineers are working to repair the damage.

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Lysak on Telegram

As the State Emergency Service reported, a rescue worker was injured in the second Russian attack.

Lysak added that the Russians had also struck the Nikopol district, using FPV drones and Grad multiple-launch rocket systems.

"They hit the city of Nikopol and the Marhanets hromada. An industrial facility was damaged. No casualties were recorded," Lysak stated. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

He added that air defenders had destroyed 11 Russian UAVs over the oblast.

