Ukrainian defenders crush Russian ATV assault attempt on Kupiansk front – video

Ukrainian defence forces have repelled an attempted breakthrough by Russian troops on quad bikes on the Kupiansk front.

Source: Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group; a video by the 14th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Details: Ukrainian forces reported that the Russians had used motorised vehicles to deploy assault groups in an attempt to breach Ukrainian defences.

Advertisement:

Ukrainian troops targeted these Russian assault groups moving on ATVs, killing most of their personnel and destroying their vehicles.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!