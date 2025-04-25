All Sections
Ukrainian defenders crush Russian ATV assault attempt on Kupiansk front – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 25 April 2025, 13:16
Ukrainian defenders crush Russian ATV assault attempt on Kupiansk front – video
Russian quad bikes being destroyed. Photo: Screenshot

Ukrainian defence forces have repelled an attempted breakthrough by Russian troops on quad bikes on the Kupiansk front.

Source: Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group; a video by the 14th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Details: Ukrainian forces reported that the Russians had used motorised vehicles to deploy assault groups in an attempt to breach Ukrainian defences.

Ukrainian troops targeted these Russian assault groups moving on ATVs, killing most of their personnel and destroying their vehicles.

