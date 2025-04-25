Ukraine's Foreign Ministry comments on planned Serbian military presence at Victory Day parade in Moscow

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has commented on the expected presence of Serbian military personnel at the Victory Day parade led by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin on 9 May. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.].

Source: Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, at a briefing on 25 April, as reported by a European Pravda journalist

Details: Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić recently stated that he had not changed his stance on attending the parade and confirmed that one of Serbia's military units would participate in the 9 May parade in Moscow's Red Square.

In response to a question from European Pravda, Tykhyi remarked that the Russian military personnel marching on Red Square on 9 May are "very likely participants in war crimes against Ukraine and Ukrainians during the Russian aggression".

"This means that any foreign military personnel planning to attend this parade should be aware that they are likely to march side by side with people who committed war crimes in Ukraine," he stressed.

Background:

It was reported that Vučić will travel to Moscow alongside Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

On 14 April, Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, urged European leaders to refrain from participating in the military celebrations in Moscow on 9 May, advising them instead to show solidarity with Ukraine.

The European Union also issued a clear directive to EU candidate states, urging them not to attend the 9 May parade in Moscow or visit Russia.

