Ukraine hands over list of Russia's violations of energy truce to US

Ukraine has officially handed over a list of Russia's violations of the energy truce to the United States. The truce has been in force since 25 March, following talks between the Russian and American delegations in the Saudi capital.

Source: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi during a briefing on 25 April, as reported by a European Pravda correspondent.

Details: During the briefing, the Foreign Ministry spokesman was asked whether Ukraine had reported Russia's violation of the energy truce to the United States.

"We reported Russia's violation of the so-called energy truce. We have reported it to all international organisations, all foreign countries, including our state partners, and in particular the United States," he said.

Tykhyi said that Ukraine submitted the list of violations through official channels, not just the media.

"We believe that these partial ceasefires are problematic, to put it mildly, and that is why a full, unconditional ceasefire is needed," he added.

Background:

On 24 March, Russian and American delegations concluded talks in the Saudi capital Riyadh to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

As European Pravda previously reported, Ukraine agreed with the United States on a list of energy facilities that Russia would stop striking as part of a partial ceasefire, which differed from the one insisted on by the Russian side.

