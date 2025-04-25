All Sections
Kyiv mayor explains his remarks about giving up territories as a "temporary solution"

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 25 April 2025, 15:22
Kyiv mayor explains his remarks about giving up territories as a temporary solution
Vitalii Klitschko. Photo: Klitschko on Facebook

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko has elaborated on his remarks made in an interview with the BBC, in which he said that, under one scenario, Ukraine might temporarily cede territories in exchange for peace.

Source: Klitschko on Facebook

Quote from Klitschko: "Perhaps I should clarify. In my interview with BBC journalists, I mentioned that Ukraine could be compelled to make territorial concessions in exchange for ending the war.

Unfortunately, as we can observe, this scenario is quite plausible. Many global politicians and the media are discussing it today. Therefore, by expressing this, I haven't said anything groundbreaking."

Details: According to Klitschko, in the interview, he stressed that "the Ukrainian people will never accept Russia's occupation of their country".

Quote: "We understand that the scenario of territorial concessions goes against our national interests and we must resist its implementation to the very end. This will require exceptional efforts from both us and our European partners."

Background:

  • Earlier, in the interview with the BBC, Klitschko said: "One of the scenarios is… to give up territory. It's not fair. But for the peace, temporary peace, maybe it can be a solution, temporary".
  • He added that the Ukrainian people "never accept occupation" by Russia.
  • The Kyiv mayor added that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may be forced to turn to a "painful solution" to achieve peace. When asked if Zelenskyy had discussed any details of a possible settlement with him, Klitschko replied bluntly: "No. President Zelenskyy does [it] himself. It's not my function," he added.

KlitschkoRusso-Ukrainian war
