Russian chargé d'affaires summoned to Lithuanian Foreign Ministry after massive Russian missile attack on Kyiv

Iryna KutielievaFriday, 25 April 2025, 17:53
Russian chargé d'affaires summoned to Lithuanian Foreign Ministry after massive Russian missile attack on Kyiv
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv. Photo: Zelenskyy on Facebook

The Russian chargé d'affaires was summoned to the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry on Friday 25 April following massive Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv.

Source: a statement by the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A strong protest was reported to have been expressed to the Russian representative in connection with the brutal attacks by the Russian Armed Forces on civilians in Ukraine.

"It was emphasised that despite all the talk of preparing for peace, the Russian leadership is only increasing its onslaught, and its terrorist actions show its true intentions to conquer Ukraine," the statement said.

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry stressed that on the night of 23-24 April alone, 12 people were killed and about 100 injured in a massive attack on Kyiv.

The ministry also referred to the Russian strikes on Nikopol, Kharkiv and Pavlohrad.

Background:

  • On the night of 23-24 April, Ukraine came under a large-scale combined Russian attack. In total, Russia launched 215 missiles and drones of various types at Ukraine, with the main strike targeting Kyiv. Ukrainian air defence downed 112 Russian aerial targets.
  • After the large-scale Russian strike, US President Donald Trump called on Putin to "stop"
  • French President Emmanuel Macron said that "America's anger should be directed at only one person: President Putin".

