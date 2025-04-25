All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

UK Intelligence: Russia stockpiled missiles during "truce" before latest strike on Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, Yevhen KizilovFriday, 25 April 2025, 19:00
UK Intelligence: Russia stockpiled missiles during truce before latest strike on Ukraine
Photo: Getty Images

UK Defence Intelligence has analysed the latest large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukraine on the night of Thursday 23-24 April.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK intelligence noted that the attack involved strategic aircraft, bombers, Black Sea Fleet ships and ground-based systems.

Advertisement:

The Russians have mainly targeted Kyiv and Kharkiv. Other Ukrainian cities were also attacked.

"This combination of munitions almost certainly sought to complicate and saturate Ukrainian Air Defence efforts. The Ukrainian Air Force reported intercepting 112 munitions, as well as interdicting others via electronic warfare," the update said.

UK intelligence has noted that Kh-101 cruise missiles remain Russia's primary weapon for conducting large-scale strikes.

Advertisement:

The recent 30-day ceasefire in the energy sector enabled Russia to replenish its stockpile, which had only been used twice since early March, the update says.

"Rebuilding its stockpile enables long-range aviation to sit ready to conduct strikes such as these with little to no notice, at a time of Russia's choosing, as Russia continues normal strike operations," the review concluded.

Background:

  • On the night of 23-24 April, Russian forces mounted a large-scale combined attack on Ukraine. Overall, Russia launched 215 missiles of various types and drones on Ukraine, with the main impact falling on Kyiv. Ukrainian air defence units shot down 112 Russian aerial targets.
  • After the attack, US President Donald Trump urged Putin to "stop".
  • French President Emmanuel Macron stated that "America’s anger should be directed at only one person: President Putin". [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda doesn't recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

UKdefence intelligenceRusso-Ukrainian warweapons
Advertisement:
Full text of Trump's "peace plan" unveiled by Reuters
Kyiv mayor explains his remarks about giving up territories as a "temporary solution"
Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing 2 adults and child and injuring 14 people – photos
Russia is ready for deal with US on Ukraine, but some elements "need to be fine-tuned" – Russian foreign minister
Zelenskyy: Spat in White House in February did not help either Ukraine or US
Trump on peace talks: We have a deadline
All News
UK
Boris Johnson slams Trump's peace plan: "Ukraine gets nothing"
UK PM hopes for ceasefire in Ukraine to be declared by summer – The Telegraph
The Times: UK may refuse to send troops to Ukraine due to risks
RECENT NEWS
19:45
Ukraine responds to Trump's peace plan
19:13
Ukraine to import large volumes of gas with help from EBRD
19:00
UK Intelligence: Russia stockpiled missiles during "truce" before latest strike on Ukraine
18:59
Man and his daughter killed in Russian drone strike on Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
18:58
National Guardsman rescues 3-year-old girl and her parents from under rubble in Kyiv
18:14
Kremlin says it "brought positions closer" with US and even discussed "direct talks" with Ukraine
17:53
Russian chargé d'affaires summoned to Lithuanian Foreign Ministry after massive Russian missile attack on Kyiv
17:50
Trump no longer has deadline for Russia-Ukraine peace deal
16:57
Zelenskyy: Missile that killed 12 in Kyiv made with 116 foreign components, majority US-made
16:49
Ship carrying looted Ukrainian grain impounded in Black Sea
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: