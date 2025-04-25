UK Intelligence: Russia stockpiled missiles during "truce" before latest strike on Ukraine

UK Defence Intelligence has analysed the latest large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukraine on the night of Thursday 23-24 April.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK intelligence noted that the attack involved strategic aircraft, bombers, Black Sea Fleet ships and ground-based systems.

Advertisement:

The Russians have mainly targeted Kyiv and Kharkiv. Other Ukrainian cities were also attacked.

"This combination of munitions almost certainly sought to complicate and saturate Ukrainian Air Defence efforts. The Ukrainian Air Force reported intercepting 112 munitions, as well as interdicting others via electronic warfare," the update said.

UK intelligence has noted that Kh-101 cruise missiles remain Russia's primary weapon for conducting large-scale strikes.

Advertisement:

The recent 30-day ceasefire in the energy sector enabled Russia to replenish its stockpile, which had only been used twice since early March, the update says.

"Rebuilding its stockpile enables long-range aviation to sit ready to conduct strikes such as these with little to no notice, at a time of Russia's choosing, as Russia continues normal strike operations," the review concluded.

Background:

On the night of 23-24 April, Russian forces mounted a large-scale combined attack on Ukraine. Overall, Russia launched 215 missiles of various types and drones on Ukraine, with the main impact falling on Kyiv. Ukrainian air defence units shot down 112 Russian aerial targets.

After the attack, US President Donald Trump urged Putin to "stop".

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that "America’s anger should be directed at only one person: President Putin". [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda doesn't recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!