Zelenskyy and his wife arrive in Rome

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Rome to participate in the farewell ceremony for Pope Francis, who passed away on 21 April.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Zelenskyy's spokesman Serhii Nykyforov

Details: Zelenskyy will attend the ceremony with the first lady and members of the delegation.

"The president of Ukraine has arrived in Rome. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, First Lady Olena Zelenska and the Ukrainian delegation will take part in the farewell ceremony for Pope Francis," Nykyforov reported.

Background:

Earlier, Zelenskyy emphasised that it was important for Ukraine to be present at the farewell ceremony for the Pope, but he might not be able to attend personally due to military meetings scheduled.

Previously, Zelenskyy stated that he would like to have the opportunity to speak with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Pope's farewell on Saturday.

Trump himself did not rule out the possibility of meeting Zelenskyy in the Vatican.

