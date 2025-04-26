All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy and his wife arrive in Rome

Ivanna Kostina, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 26 April 2025, 08:44
Zelenskyy and his wife arrive in Rome
Ukrainian plane. Stock photo: Oleg Antonov State Aviation Museum

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Rome to participate in the farewell ceremony for Pope Francis, who passed away on 21 April.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Zelenskyy's spokesman Serhii Nykyforov

Details: Zelenskyy will attend the ceremony with the first lady and members of the delegation.

Advertisement:

"The president of Ukraine has arrived in Rome. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, First Lady Olena Zelenska and the Ukrainian delegation will take part in the farewell ceremony for Pope Francis," Nykyforov reported.

Background

  • Earlier, Zelenskyy emphasised that it was important for Ukraine to be present at the farewell ceremony for the Pope, but he might not be able to attend personally due to military meetings scheduled.
  • Previously, Zelenskyy stated that he would like to have the opportunity to speak with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Pope's farewell on Saturday.
  • Trump himself did not rule out the possibility of meeting Zelenskyy in the Vatican.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyPopeVatican
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy holds meeting with Trump in Rome
Russians attack Ukraine with 3 missiles and 114 UAVs overnight
Reuters publishes text of Ukrainian and European peace proposals as counterweight to Trump plan
Zelenskyy and his wife arrive in Rome
Trump demands that Ukraine sign mineral resources deal "immediately"
Zelenskyy: Ukraine lacks weapons to retake Crimea, but the world has means to pressure Russia
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy announces meetings that should bring Ukraine closer to ceasefire
Zelenskyy: Ukraine lacks weapons to retake Crimea, but the world has means to pressure Russia
Zelenskyy may be unable to attend Pope Francis's funeral, but Ukraine will be represented
RECENT NEWS
12:02
Four injured in Russian drone strike on minibus near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast
11:46
Ukrainian volunteers rescue animals in frontline Zaporizhzhia: fluffiest photo report
11:05
Zelenskyy holds meeting with Trump in Rome
10:28
Russians attack Ukraine with 3 missiles and 114 UAVs overnight
09:22
Reuters publishes text of Ukrainian and European peace proposals as counterweight to Trump plan
09:01
Russia kills two residents in Yarova, Donetsk Oblast
08:44
Zelenskyy and his wife arrive in Rome
08:27
Teenager injured by falling Russian drone debris in Kharkiv
08:06
UpdatedRussian drone strikes nine-storey building in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing and injuring people
07:52
Russia lost 1,110 soldiers over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: