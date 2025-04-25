Zelenskyy may be unable to attend Pope Francis's funeral, but Ukraine will be represented
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may not be able to attend the funeral of Pope Francis, but Ukraine will be represented by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and First Lady Olena Zelenska.
Source: Interfax-Ukraine citing Zelenskyy
Quote from Zelenskyy: "If I can't make it, Ukraine will be represented at a high level. The minister of foreign affairs and the First Lady will be there. As for me, it was important for me to be here."
Details: Zelenskyy also stated that he has several military meetings scheduled, as well as a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.
Quote from Zelenskyy: "There are several closed issues related to the strike [the Russian strike on the night of 23-24 April – ed.] and the corresponding steps Ukraine will take. I don’t know how long that will take. If I can make it, I will definitely be there, because I have already said it’s important for Ukraine."
Background: It was previously planned that Zelenskyy would attend the Pope’s funeral. After the Russian strike on the night of 23-24 April, he cut short his visit to South Africa and announced that he was returning to Kyiv.
