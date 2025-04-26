Zelenskyy meets UK PM Starmer in Rome

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Olena Zelenska at the farewell ceremony for Pope Francis. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at the UK Ambassador's residence in Italy for a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The two leaders discussed the war, further support for Ukraine and the outcome of a recent meeting between Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy and Trump met on 26 April, ahead of Pope Francis' funeral, and had agreed to continue discussions after the ceremony.

However, a source later told Suspilne that the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump had not continued after the funeral.

Background:

Prior to that, Zelenskyy met with US President Donald Trump and described the meeting as potentially historic. The White House called the talks very productive.

Zelenskyy also met with French President Emmanuel Macron.



