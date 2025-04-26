Zelenskyy meets UK PM Starmer in Rome
Saturday, 26 April 2025, 16:03
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at the UK Ambassador's residence in Italy for a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, as reported by European Pravda
Details: The two leaders discussed the war, further support for Ukraine and the outcome of a recent meeting between Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy and Trump met on 26 April, ahead of Pope Francis' funeral, and had agreed to continue discussions after the ceremony.
However, a source later told Suspilne that the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump had not continued after the funeral.
Background:
Advertisement:
- Prior to that, Zelenskyy met with US President Donald Trump and described the meeting as potentially historic. The White House called the talks very productive.
- Zelenskyy also met with French President Emmanuel Macron.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!