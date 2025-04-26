Zelenskyy-Macron meeting happening right now in Rome
Saturday, 26 April 2025, 15:15
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron are holding talks in Rome on the sidelines of Pope Francis' funeral.
Source: Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: Sybiha noted that the presidents are discussing "further peace efforts" to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
"Happening now: Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron having a tête-à-tête about further peace efforts," Sybiha tweeted.
Background:
- Prior to that, Zelenskyy met with US President Donald Trump and described the meeting as potentially historic. The White House called the talks very productive.
- Earlier, media reports indicated that the Trump administration had handed Ukraine a one-page document in Paris, presenting it as a "final proposal" for a peaceful settlement. Among other things, the document reportedly included US readiness to recognise Russia's control over Ukrainian Crimea and ease sanctions against Moscow.
- On 24 April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the United States had proposed its strategy for Ukrainian territories during talks in London, but added that "another paper appeared after the US proposal".
