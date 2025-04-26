All Sections
Zelenskyy-Macron meeting happening right now in Rome

Ivanna KostinaSaturday, 26 April 2025, 15:15
Zelenskyy-Macron meeting happening right now in Rome
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron meeting. Photo: Andrii Sybiha on X (Twitter)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron are holding talks in Rome on the sidelines of Pope Francis' funeral.

Source: Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha noted that the presidents are discussing "further peace efforts" to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

"Happening now: Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron having a tête-à-tête about further peace efforts," Sybiha tweeted.

Background:

