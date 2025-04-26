Second Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in Rome falls through

Trump and Zelenskyy in Rome. Photo: Serhii Leshchenko, adviser to the Office of the President

A spokesman for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that a second meeting between the Ukrainian leader and US President Donald Trump, planned for today, has not taken place.

Source: Sky News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In light of Trump's swift return to the airport after the funeral service, it is not surprising that a second meeting did not take place. However, Sky News reports that the US president found time for a brief conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Earlier, Zelenskyy's spokesman had said that during their meeting, the leaders had agreed to meet again in Rome and that aides on both sides were working to organise it.

Now, the spokesman says the meeting did not happen, citing the busy schedules of both presidents.

Prior to that, Zelenskyy met with US President Donald Trump and described the meeting as potentially historic. The White House has called the talks very productive.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian leader is meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the UK Embassy in Rome.

Zelenskyy has also met with French President Emmanuel Macron.

