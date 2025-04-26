All Sections
Zelenskyy and UK's Starmer discuss steps towards full ceasefire and security guarantees – video

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 26 April 2025, 18:22
Zelenskyy and UK's Starmer discuss steps towards full ceasefire and security guarantees – video
Zelenskyy and Starmer in Rome. Photo: Ukrainian President’s Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that during a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Italy, they discussed steps to establish a full ceasefire and develop further security guarantees.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote: "The steps necessary to establish a full and unconditional ceasefire and develop further security guarantees are the main topics of our conversation with Keir Starmer.

We summarised the results of the meetings of representatives of Ukraine, the United States, France, the United Kingdom and Germany in Paris and London. We will continue to work within the coalition of the willing.

An unconditional ceasefire must be in the sky, at sea and on the ground, and it must be the first step towards establishing a just peace with reliable security guarantees. Only strong guarantees can ensure lasting peace and the protection of human lives."

Details: Zelenskyy also released a video of the meeting.

Background: Earlier on Saturday, 26 April, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the residence of the UK Ambassador to Italy, where he met with the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

