Macron after meeting Zelenskyy: Now it's up to Putin to prove he wants peace – video

Following his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Rome, French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that Ukraine is ready for an unconditional ceasefire, and now Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin must prove he genuinely seeks peace.

Details: The French president said he had a "very positive exchange of views" with Zelenskyy in Rome.

Quote: "Ending the war in Ukraine. This is a goal we share with President Trump.

Ukraine is ready for an unconditional ceasefire. President Zelenskyy confirmed this to me today. He wants to work alongside the Americans and Europeans to achieve this.

Now it's up to President Putin to prove that he really wants peace."

Details: Macron also pledged to continue working as part of the coalition of the willing "to achieve both this ceasefire and a full and lasting peace in Ukraine".

Update: Zelenskyy later said that he and Macron had discussed the path to a full, unconditional ceasefire and the need to put pressure on Russia to establish it.

"I spoke about the consequences of Russian attacks on Kryvyi Rih, Sumy and Kyiv. There is a critical need for enhanced air defence to protect the lives of Ukrainians. We count on the support of our partners," the Ukrainian president also wrote.

He posted a video of the meeting.



