Zelenskyy and von der Leyen discuss Ukraine's steps towards EU accession – video

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussed Ukraine's steps towards EU accession during a meeting in Rome on Saturday 26 April.

Source: Von der Leyen on X (Twitter) after the meeting with Zelenskyy, as reported by European Pravda; Zelenskyy on Facebook

Dear @ZelenskyyUa, Europe will always stand by Ukraine in the pursuit of peace.⁰

You can count on our support at the negotiating table to achieve a just and lasting peace.

⁰Today, we also discussed the steps Ukraine is taking to earn its place in our family of nations. pic.twitter.com/T8jXnEMbqu — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 26, 2025

Quote: "You can count on our support at the negotiating table to achieve a just and lasting peace.

Today, we also discussed the steps Ukraine is taking to earn its place in our family of nations."

Update: Zelenskyy later said that during the meeting with von der Leyen, they had discussed "steps that will help protect Ukrainian lives, restore security and bring an unconditional ceasefire closer". They also discussed strengthening cooperation between Ukraine and the EU, in particular through the ReArm Europe initiative.

"Special attention was paid to the preparation of the 17th EU sanctions package. It is important that it be aimed at key sectors of the Russian economy and become one of the elements of pressure on Russia to restore peace," Zelenskyy wrote.

Background:

The EU was ready to open the first cluster of accession talks with Ukraine back in January, but Hungary blocked the decision.

Budapest has vowed to block further cluster openings for Ukraine until "consultations" with the Hungarian population on this issue are completed. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has already publicly voted against EU membership for Ukraine in the consultations.

European Pravda has reported that if Hungary continues to block EU negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova could advance more quickly on its own accession path.

