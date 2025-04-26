All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy and von der Leyen discuss Ukraine's steps towards EU accession – video

Ivanna Kostina, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 26 April 2025, 21:01
Zelenskyy and von der Leyen discuss Ukraine's steps towards EU accession – video
Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussed Ukraine's steps towards EU accession during a meeting in Rome on Saturday 26 April.

Source: Von der Leyen on X (Twitter) after the meeting with Zelenskyy, as reported by European Pravda; Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote: "You can count on our support at the negotiating table to achieve a just and lasting peace.

Today, we also discussed the steps Ukraine is taking to earn its place in our family of nations."

Advertisement:

Update: Zelenskyy later said that during the meeting with von der Leyen, they had discussed "steps that will help protect Ukrainian lives, restore security and bring an unconditional ceasefire closer". They also discussed strengthening cooperation between Ukraine and the EU, in particular through the ReArm Europe initiative.

"Special attention was paid to the preparation of the 17th EU sanctions package. It is important that it be aimed at key sectors of the Russian economy and become one of the elements of pressure on Russia to restore peace," Zelenskyy wrote.

Background:

  • The EU was ready to open the first cluster of accession talks with Ukraine back in January, but Hungary blocked the decision.
  • Budapest has vowed to block further cluster openings for Ukraine until "consultations" with the Hungarian population on this issue are completed. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has already publicly voted against EU membership for Ukraine in the consultations.
  • European Pravda has reported that if Hungary continues to block EU negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova could advance more quickly on its own accession path.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

European CommissionZelenskyyEU
Advertisement:
McDonald's registers trademark in Russia
Russians attack Ukraine with 3 missiles and 114 UAVs overnight
Reuters publishes text of Ukrainian and European peace proposals as counterweight to Trump plan
Zelenskyy and his wife arrive in Rome
Trump demands that Ukraine sign mineral resources deal "immediately"
Zelenskyy: Ukraine lacks weapons to retake Crimea, but the world has means to pressure Russia
All News
European Commission
European Commission on Ukraine's EU accession: screening is taking place at an unprecedented speed
European Commission promises better trade terms for Ukraine after 5 June
European Commission responds to Slovak PM's claim over 9 May parade in Moscow
RECENT NEWS
21:16
US now more open to supporting "coalition of the willing" – The Telegraph
21:01
UpdatedZelenskyy and von der Leyen discuss Ukraine's steps towards EU accession – video
20:47
Lithuanian Parliament speaker says recognising Crimea as part of Russia would threaten world order
20:30
UpdatedMacron after meeting Zelenskyy: Now it's up to Putin to prove he wants peace – video
20:05
Russia's 24 April attack on Kyiv damaged 54 apartment buildings in Sviatoshynskyi district
19:41
Murder of Russian general: FSB announces detention of "Ukrainian special services agent"
19:31
Estonian president urges Trump to stay committed to Ukraine peace efforts
18:44
Russia has lost nearly 67,000 Russian and North Korean troops in Kursk Oblast, says Ukraine's General Staff
18:28
Italian PM after meeting Zelenskyy: Russia must show real will for peace
18:22
Zelenskyy and UK's Starmer discuss steps towards full ceasefire and security guarantees – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: