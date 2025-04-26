All Sections
US now more open to supporting "coalition of the willing" – The Telegraph

Ivanna KostinaSaturday, 26 April 2025, 21:16
US now more open to supporting coalition of the willing – The Telegraph
US flags. Stock photo: Getty Images

The United States is reported to have privately offered to provide security guarantees for the "coalition of the willing" in support of Ukraine.

Source: The Telegraph, as reported by European Pravda

Details: US officials have opened the door to providing intelligence and logistical support to British and European soldiers to support a potential peace deal on land, air and sea.

The UK prime minister’s team considers this development a significant breakthrough. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been seeking such guarantees from Donald Trump for two months.

The question of whether the United States would be ready to intervene if Western soldiers were attacked by Russia – a critical point in the project's viability – remains in the balance.

Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron have been promoting a "coalition of the willing" proposal under which European allies would use their soldiers to enforce any peace agreement in Ukraine.

More than 30 countries have expressed their support, although only a few have publicly offered to send troops to Ukraine.

A central question has been whether Washington is willing to provide what the UK officials have called a "security guarantee" or "back-up" for these forces.

Background:

  • The US had announced a more accommodating position even before the Pope's funeral in Rome, which brought together world leaders. In particular, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a brief meeting with Trump on the sidelines. Photos from Rome also show Macron, Starmer, Trump and Zelenskyy together.
  • Zelenskyy stressed that his meeting with Trump had the potential to be historic. The White House also described the meeting as very productive.

