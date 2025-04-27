Explosions rock Dnipro and Odesa
Sunday, 27 April 2025, 02:12
Explosions shook the cities of Dnipro and Odesa after an air-raid warning had been issued due to the threat of Russian drones on the night of 26-27 April.
Source: Suspilne. Dnipro, a Dnipro-related branch of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Suspilne. Odesa, Suspilne's Odesa-related branch
Quote: "Sounds of explosions have been heard in Dnipro."
Advertisement:
Details: Earlier, Suspilne reported the sounds of explosions in the city of Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
An air-raid warning was issued in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast at 22:33 on Saturday 26 April.
Updated: After 03:00, Suspilne reported explosions in Odesa.
Advertisement:
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!