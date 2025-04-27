Man killed and child injured in Russian drone strikes on Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Ukrainian firefighters putting out a blaze caused by the Russian attack. Photo: Lysak on social media

A drone attack has killed a man, injured a 14-year-old girl and caused severe damage in the city of Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy once again launched drones on the region overnight. The defenders of the sky have destroyed 13 of them.

Sadly, there have been losses. A man has been killed in a strike on Pavlohrad. A 14-year-old girl has also been injured. She is under medical supervision."

The aftermath of the Russian strikes. Photo: Lysak on social media

Details: Lysak added that two apartment blocks in the city had been damaged. A fire broke out in one of the buildings.

In addition, the Verbky hromada in the Pavlohrad district suffered damage. A drone hit an agricultural facility there, killing 500 heads of cattle. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The Russian strikes also damaged two facilities in the Mezhova and Slavhorod hromadas in the Synelnykove district. A house and a garage were destroyed.

Quote: "It was also loud in the regional centre. The windows of four high-rise buildings and several shops were smashed in Dnipro.

The aggressor hit Nikopol with Grad multiple-launch rocket systems in the morning. The damage included eight houses, four outbuildings and a gas pipeline. However, the main thing is that people survived."

The aftermath of the Russian strikes. Photo: Lysak on social media

The aftermath of the Russian strikes. Photo: Lysak on social media

