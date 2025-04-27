All Sections
Polish president mentions "special spirit", commenting on Zelenskyy-Trump meeting in Vatican

Iryna KutielievaSunday, 27 April 2025, 10:35
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Polish President Andrzej Duda, commenting on the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Pope Francis' funeral, has expressed hope that the "special spirit" of the Vatican would inspire "new ideas" to end the war waged by Russia.

Source: Duda in a comment to Polish news channel Polsat News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy believes that his meeting with Trump has the potential to become historic. The White House also called the meeting very productive.

"I hope that the special spirit that prevails there can inspire new solutions and ideas that will help end this war," Duda said.

He also added that a speedy end to the war is in the interests of Poland and the Poles.

"It's in the interests of Poland and the Poles that this war ends in a just peace, which will also give us a guarantee of peace, so that we can really develop in peace without fear that someone will attack us," Duda concluded.

Background: Notably, after meeting with Zelenskyy in Rome, Trump criticised the latest Russian strikes on civilian cities in Ukraine and expressed doubt that Putin wanted to end the war. Trump has also threatened to impose sanctions on Russia.

