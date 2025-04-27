All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

No NATO for Ukraine helps Russia plan future aggression, European commissioner says

Iryna KutielievaSunday, 27 April 2025, 12:24
No NATO for Ukraine helps Russia plan future aggression, European commissioner says
Stock Photo: Getty Images

European Commissioner for Defence Andrius Kubilius has stated that denying Ukraine NATO membership will only make it easier for Russia to plan its future aggressive actions.

Source: Kubilius on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kubilius believes that Russia’s demands that Ukraine not be granted NATO membership are not because it fears an attack from the Alliance.

Advertisement:

"They [the Russians] fear NATO will defend Ukraine against Russia's next aggression," he stressed. "'No-NATO' for Ukraine makes it easier for Russia to plan its next aggression."

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

NATORusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Malta sold passports to sanctioned Russians, says FT
Three civilians injured in Russian bomb attack on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast
Eleven Russian missiles intercepted in two minutes: Ukrainian Air Force notes NASAMS performance
Ukrainian air defences destroy 57 out of 149 drones launched by Russia overnight, 67 go off radar
Man killed and child injured in Russian drone strikes on Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
McDonald's registers trademark in Russia
All News
NATO
NATO Secretary General's 2024 report makes no mention of Ukraine's future membership
FT: NATO chief will urge US not to force Ukraine into unfavourable peace deal
Kremlin satisfied with US statements that Ukraine will not join NATO
RECENT NEWS
14:54
Malta sold passports to sanctioned Russians, says FT
14:26
Three civilians injured in Russian bomb attack on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast
13:50
Two police officers injured in Russian attack on Zhytomyr Oblast
13:32
Ukrainian government calls Zelenskyy-Trump meeting chance for peace through strength
13:20
UK intelligence reports on how Russia recruits foreigners for war against Ukraine
12:41
Eleven Russian missiles intercepted in two minutes: Ukrainian Air Force notes NASAMS performance
12:24
No NATO for Ukraine helps Russia plan future aggression, European commissioner says
11:27
Estonia vows to continue deterring Russian shadow fleet vessels
10:51
Russian guided bombs hit residential areas in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast: body found under rubble – photos
10:35
Polish president mentions "special spirit", commenting on Zelenskyy-Trump meeting in Vatican
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: