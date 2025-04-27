No NATO for Ukraine helps Russia plan future aggression, European commissioner says

European Commissioner for Defence Andrius Kubilius has stated that denying Ukraine NATO membership will only make it easier for Russia to plan its future aggressive actions.

Source: Kubilius on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kubilius believes that Russia’s demands that Ukraine not be granted NATO membership are not because it fears an attack from the Alliance.

"They [the Russians] fear NATO will defend Ukraine against Russia's next aggression," he stressed. "'No-NATO' for Ukraine makes it easier for Russia to plan its next aggression."

Background:

Donald Trump has recently echoed his own earlier claims that Ukraine had provoked the war by seeking to join NATO.

Earlier, media reports indicated that the Trump administration had handed Ukraine a one-page document in Paris, presenting it as a "final proposal" for a peaceful settlement. Among other things, the document reportedly included US readiness to recognise Russia's control over Ukrainian Crimea and ease sanctions against Moscow.

On 24 April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the United States had proposed its strategy for Ukrainian territories during talks in London, but added that "another paper appeared after the US proposal".

