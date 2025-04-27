Ukrainian government calls Zelenskyy-Trump meeting chance for peace through strength

Yuliia Svyrydenko, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, has stressed that there is a chance to achieve peace through strength, commenting on a recent meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump.

Source: Svyrydenko on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Svyrydenko noted that the meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy is "a chance to move forward".

"Saturday's meeting between Presidents Trump and Zelenskyy at the Vatican is a chance to move forward – to build real peace through strength," she tweeted.

Svyrydenko emphasised that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin does not seek peace but only wants to buy time.

"Stronger sanctions and greater pressure are the way to end this war – for the benefit of both Ukraine and the United States," Svyrydenko concluded.

Background: Zelenskyy believes that his meeting with Trump has the potential to become historic. The White House also called the meeting very productive.

