Russians occupy Nadiivka in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, has reported that the Russians have managed to capture the village of Nadiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepStatе

Quote: "The enemy has occupied Nadiivka."

Advertisement:

Details: Nadiivka is located approximately 29 kilometres from Pokrovsk and the Russians continue trying to break through to the city.

For reference: According to Wikipedia, Nadiivka is a village in the Pokrovsk hromada of the Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. A total of 325 people were living there according to the 2001 census, of whom 84% indicated Ukrainian as their native language and 14.46% indicated Russian. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!