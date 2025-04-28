All Sections
Zelenskyy: Russia has dropped 8,500 aerial bombs since ceasefire proposal

Stepan HaftkoMonday, 28 April 2025, 02:18
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Screenshot: Zelenskyy's address

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the Russians have been constantly violating the terms of the ceasefire by attacking with missiles and bombs and by intensifying assaults on the line of contact.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote: "Just overnight [the night of 26-27 April], the Russians launched nearly 150 attack drones against Ukraine. Since 11 March – when America proposed a full and unconditional ceasefire during negotiations in Saudi Arabia – the Russians have used nearly 8,500 aerial bombs." 

Details: Zelenskyy noted that the Russians had used nearly 200 missiles of various types and 3,000 Shahed drones to strike Ukraine after the ceasefire talks in Saudi Arabia.

He emphasised that the Russians are striking peaceful cities and civilian targets.

Background:

  • Zelenskyy stated that Russia is trying to deceive the United States and other countries and continue dragging out the war against Ukraine.
  • US President Donald Trump, after meeting with Zelenskyy on 26 April in Rome, criticised Russian leader Vladimir Putin for strikes on peaceful Ukrainian cities and suggested that he does not want to end the war but is "just tapping me along".

