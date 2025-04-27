Zelenskyy: Russia is trying to deceive US and prolong war

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Russia has been trying to deceive the United States and other countries and continue dragging out the war against Ukraine, as no preparations by Russia for a real ceasefire have been observed.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote: "The Russians talk a lot about their alleged readiness to accept American proposals, but so far, there have been no signs of the Russian army preparing for real silence. On the contrary, since Easter, the occupier has resumed its usual assault activity – of course, at the cost of significant losses, the Russians are trying to advance.

And every day of such battles at the front proves that Russia is really trying to deceive the world – to deceive America and others – and to further prolong this war.

And that is why we need pressure. Pressure is indispensable to make the Russians take all the steps – whatever is necessary to stop the war. Yesterday’s meetings in the Vatican and Rome confirmed that our partners understand what is happening."

Details: Zelenskyy also noted that on Sunday 27 April he had listened to several reports from Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, regarding the situation on the line of contact.

"Our military continues to operate in the Kursk and Belgorod regions – we maintain our presence in Russia," he said.

Background: US President Donald Trump, after meeting with Zelenskyy on 26 April in Rome, criticised Russian leader Vladimir Putin for strikes on peaceful Ukrainian cities and suggested that he does not want to end the war but is "just tapping me along".

