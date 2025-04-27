All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy: Russia is trying to deceive US and prolong war

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 27 April 2025, 21:17
Zelenskyy: Russia is trying to deceive US and prolong war
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Russia has been trying to deceive the United States and other countries and continue dragging out the war against Ukraine, as no preparations by Russia for a real ceasefire have been observed.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote: "The Russians talk a lot about their alleged readiness to accept American proposals, but so far, there have been no signs of the Russian army preparing for real silence. On the contrary, since Easter, the occupier has resumed its usual assault activity – of course, at the cost of significant losses, the Russians are trying to advance. 

Advertisement:

And every day of such battles at the front proves that Russia is really trying to deceive the world – to deceive America and others – and to further prolong this war.

And that is why we need pressure. Pressure is indispensable to make the Russians take all the steps – whatever is necessary to stop the war. Yesterday’s meetings in the Vatican and Rome confirmed that our partners understand what is happening."

Details: Zelenskyy also noted that on Sunday 27 April he had listened to several reports from Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, regarding the situation on the line of contact.

Advertisement:

"Our military continues to operate in the Kursk and Belgorod regions – we maintain our presence in Russia," he said.

Background: US President Donald Trump, after meeting with Zelenskyy on 26 April in Rome, criticised Russian leader Vladimir Putin for strikes on peaceful Ukrainian cities and suggested that he does not want to end the war but is "just tapping me along".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyRussiaUSAwar
Advertisement:
Putin "thanks" North Korean troops for participation in war, while US State Department expresses "concern"
Trump says Putin must stop its strikes on Ukraine and sign agreement
Kim Jong Un confirms deployment of troops to Russia – Yonhap
Ukrainian PM says agreement reached with US not to count previously provided aid in mineral resources deal
Zelenskyy: Russia is trying to deceive US and prolong war
Malta sold passports to sanctioned Russians, says FT
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Russia has dropped 8,500 aerial bombs since ceasefire proposal
Zelenskyy: Ukraine continues active defensive operations in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts
Ukrainian government calls Zelenskyy-Trump meeting chance for peace through strength
RECENT NEWS
09:36
Putin "thanks" North Korean troops for participation in war, while US State Department expresses "concern"
08:42
Russians hit Sumy Oblast, damaging houses, kindergarten and cars
08:31
Russia attacks Pokrovsk front 64 times, 23 Russian assaults in Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
08:01
Drones attack Russia's Bryansk, home to microelectronics plant
07:29
Russia has lost almost 950,000 soldiers since February 2022
03:57
Use of drones expands grey and combat zones on front line – ISW
03:14
Trump says Putin must stop its strikes on Ukraine and sign agreement
02:18
Zelenskyy: Russia has dropped 8,500 aerial bombs since ceasefire proposal
01:40
Kim Jong Un confirms deployment of troops to Russia – Yonhap
01:10
Russians occupy Nadiivka in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: