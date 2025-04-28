All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Use of drones expands grey and combat zones on front line – ISW

Stepan HaftkoMonday, 28 April 2025, 03:57
Use of drones expands grey and combat zones on front line – ISW
A Ukrainian soldier with a drone. Photo: Facebook of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

In 2024, the disputed grey zones on the front line ranged from 500 metres to two kilometres in depth, but due to the increased use of drones, they have expanded to five to seven kilometres in some areas.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Quote: "Continuous technological innovations and battlefield adaptations have increasingly transformed the character of modern conventional warfare in Ukraine into a war that primarily features ‘long-range, remote combat’…."

Advertisement:

Details: ISW reports, citing the Ukrainian military, that Russian forces are improving their drone systems and copying Ukraine's tactics, using drones to intercept enemy vehicles and lay mines from a distance.

Ukrainian forces, on the other hand, are effectively using drones to protect important areas of the front line, which also reduces the need for people and equipment.

The ISW stressed that both Ukrainian and Russian forces are increasingly using fibre-optic drones to attack enemy positions and, in recent months, have successfully used first-person view (FPV) drones to intercept large reconnaissance vehicles.

Advertisement:

Read also: They set targets deep inside Russia on fire: the untold story of the 14th Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Regiment

Background:

  • On 7 September 2024, CNN reported that the Ukrainian military was using "dragon drones" that employ molten metal as payload against the Russians on the battlefield.
  • In April, Putin said that Russian troops lacked FPV drones and called for an increase in the production of equipment to continue hostilities.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warISWdrones
Advertisement:
Putin "thanks" North Korean troops for participation in war, while US State Department expresses "concern"
Trump says Putin must stop its strikes on Ukraine and sign agreement
Kim Jong Un confirms deployment of troops to Russia – Yonhap
Ukrainian PM says agreement reached with US not to count previously provided aid in mineral resources deal
Zelenskyy: Russia is trying to deceive US and prolong war
Malta sold passports to sanctioned Russians, says FT
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Trump says Putin must stop its strikes on Ukraine and sign agreement
Zelenskyy: Russia has dropped 8,500 aerial bombs since ceasefire proposal
Kim Jong Un confirms deployment of troops to Russia – Yonhap
RECENT NEWS
09:36
Putin "thanks" North Korean troops for participation in war, while US State Department expresses "concern"
08:42
Russians hit Sumy Oblast, damaging houses, kindergarten and cars
08:31
Russia attacks Pokrovsk front 64 times, 23 Russian assaults in Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
08:01
Drones attack Russia's Bryansk, home to microelectronics plant
07:29
Russia has lost almost 950,000 soldiers since February 2022
03:57
Use of drones expands grey and combat zones on front line – ISW
03:14
Trump says Putin must stop its strikes on Ukraine and sign agreement
02:18
Zelenskyy: Russia has dropped 8,500 aerial bombs since ceasefire proposal
01:40
Kim Jong Un confirms deployment of troops to Russia – Yonhap
01:10
Russians occupy Nadiivka in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: