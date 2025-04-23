Putin admits shortage of FPV drones despite daily frontline deliveries

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has said that Russian troops lack FPV drones and called for an increase in the production of equipment to continue military operations.

Source: Putin at a meeting of the military-industrial commission on 23 April, quoted by the Kremlin press service

Details: Kremlin leader said that last year "almost all defence business fulfilled the tasks of the state defence order in full, qualitatively and on time, and for some types of weapons ahead of schedule".

Advertisement:

Putin said Russian troops received over 4,000 armoured vehicles, 180 combat aircraft and helicopters.

Quote from Putin: "More than 1.5 million drones of various types have also been delivered, including about 4,000 drones controlled by the so-called FPV system, virtual reality, sent to the front line daily.

I know perfectly well, and many of those participating in our meeting today know it no worse than I do, that these means of defeat are still insufficient. We still lack them. I know the efforts made by the Ministry of Defence, the Minister, and the industry. There are plans, work is actually underway every day.

Advertisement:

I am confident that all plans to increase production of the necessary equipment, in this case, these drones, will undoubtedly be fulfilled. They are very much awaited on the front line. This is one of the significant factors of combat success today."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!