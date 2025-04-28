All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Russians hit Sumy Oblast, damaging houses, kindergarten and cars

Iryna BalachukMonday, 28 April 2025, 08:42
Firefighter. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians have attacked the Shostka hromada in Sumy Oblast, damaging houses, a kindergarten and cars. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Shostka Mayor Mykola Noha on Facebook

Quote: "The Russian aggressor conducted an airstrike on the territory of the Shostka hromada. Early reports indicate that UAVs were used. Several buildings, cars, seven houses and a kindergarten have been damaged."

Details: Emergency rescue teams are currently working at the scene. The information on the extent of the damage is being confirmed.

"Parts of UAVs (possibly dangerous explosives) have been found on the streets near residential buildings! Please inform the police! I urge everyone to stay calm and do not ignore air-raid warnings," Noha emphasised.

Sumy Oblastdrones
Sumy Oblast
