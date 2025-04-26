All Sections
Russia has lost nearly 67,000 Russian and North Korean troops in Kursk Oblast, says Ukraine's General Staff

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 26 April 2025, 18:44
Destroyed Russian military equipment. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported that since the start of the Kursk operation, Russia has lost more than 62,000 soldiers and more than 4,500 North Korean servicemen in the Kursk operational zone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Since the Kursk operation by the Ukrainian defence forces began on 6 August 2024, Russian army losses in the operational zone of the Kursk group of troops have amounted to: personnel – 62,400 people, 25,200 of which are irrecoverable [killed] and 36,200 temporary [wounded]."

A further 983 aggressor army servicemen have been taken prisoner. Thanks to this, exchanges have taken place, allowing hundreds of our soldiers to return home from Russian captivity.

The total losses of the North Korean army on the Kursk front amount to more than 4,500 [soldiers] killed and wounded."

Details: The General Staff added that "the fighting continues".

Background:

  • On 26 April, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin received a report claiming that Gornal, the last settlement held by Ukraine's Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast, had been "liberated from the Armed Forces of Ukraine".
  • Ukraine’s General Staff stated that the reports from representatives of Russia’s high command concerning the alleged end of hostilities in Russia’s Kursk Oblast were not true.

