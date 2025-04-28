Russians attack village in Donetsk Oblast, killing 3 civilians

Three people have been killed in a Russian attack on the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Quote from the Prosecutor’s Office: "On 28 April, at 04:00, troops from the aggressor state attacked the residential area of the village of Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk district. The attack killed a couple aged 76 and 78. A 47-year-old local resident also sustained fatal injuries."

Advertisement:

Details: It is noted that the civilians were in their homes during the Russian attack.

A house was damaged in Novoekonomichne.

The type of weapon used by the Russians is being established.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!