Polish foreign minister disappointed that country's president did not influence Trump to pressure Russia

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 28 April 2025, 12:39
Polish foreign minister disappointed that country's president did not influence Trump to pressure Russia
Radosław Sikorski. Photo: Getty Images

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has said he is disappointed that President Andrzej Duda did not use his "friendship" with his American counterpart Donald Trump to urge him to put pressure on Russia, but instead said that Ukraine would "have to step down in some sense".

Source: Polish news channel Polsat News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked about the current situation in Ukraine, Sikorski stated that despite the ambiguous approach of the US administration to the war unleashed by Russia, Ukraine continues to receive support from Washington.

Meanwhile, Sikorski admitted he was disappointed with Duda’s position. He had hoped that the Polish leader would be able to push the US president to take a firmer stance towards Russia.

Quote from Sikorski: "I had hoped that President Duda would use his friendship with President Trump to urge him to put pressure on Russia, but unfortunately, such a conversation does not seem to have taken place. I have made such proposals both privately and publicly."

Details: Sikorski added that he would like "these good relations" between Duda and Trump "to bring some benefit to Poland’s geopolitical situation and Polish interests".

"And when it comes to the essence of the matter, we are not seeing President Duda’s influence on President Trump," Sikorski noted.

He said that the Polish president should be more engaged in securing a beneficial resolution to the war in Ukraine, rather than being involved in political disputes within Poland.

Quote from Sikorski: "Now is almost the last moment to put this friendship on the line for the sake of peace, for Ukraine, for deterring Putin. That is what the president should be doing, not speaking at party conventions." 

Background:

  • In a recent interview with Euronews, Duda said that Ukraine "will also have to step down in some sense, because that's what will probably happen".
  • In response, Sikorski advised Duda "not to be a Chamberlain" in this war.

